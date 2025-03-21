There's massive air travel disruption today after a power outage forced the closure of London's Heathrow airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All flights in and out of the airport, including those to and from Edinburgh, have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

And travel commentators warned the Heathrow closure would mean disruption all weekend and even into next week, with the knock-on effect being felt far and wide.

All flights between Edinburgh and Heathrow have been cancelled | x

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outage was caused by a fire at an electricity substation in west London shortly before midnight, which also led to homes and businesses being evacuated and left more than 100,000 properties without power overnight.

Some international flights heading for Heathrow were turned around and returned to their points of departure. Others were diverted to alternative airports all over Europe.

Heathrow is Europe's busiest airport, the second busiest in the world, and around 291,000 passengers were due to fly in or out today.

Edinburgh Airport posted on social media: "Due to ongoing fire near @HeathrowAirport , @British_Airways passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact @British_Airways for further information.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those affected are Tartan Army football fans trying to get home from Athens after Scotland’s 1-0 victory over Greece in the first leg of their Nations League play-off.

One fan who should have been on an early flight to Heathrow before flying up to Scotland said she had managed to get booked on an alternative flight.

She said: “The Greeks have actually been really fantastic. We went to Aegean but unfortunately they were all booked out, then we checked with Sky Express and they had a few seats - they do come with an eye-watering 500 euro price tag.”

She said people were in “high spirits” after last night’s win. “Thank God we didn’t lose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson said: "To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, we have no choice but to close Heathrow until 23:59 on 21 March 2025.

"We know this will be disappointing for passengers and we want to reassure that we are working as hard as possible to resolve the situation.”