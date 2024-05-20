Edinburgh Airport: All the delayed and cancelled flights today - see full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Airport is the busiest in Scotland, used by 14.4 million passengers last year. Flights take off from Edinburgh for more than 150 destinations around the globe. And visitors arrive at the airport every day from all over the world, on holiday or on business.

But sometimes flights are delayed or even cancelled, due to the weather or a wide variety of other factors - and if you’re flying yourself or planning to meet someone, you’ll want to know as soon as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Airport was used by 14.4 million passengers last year. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve rounded up all the information you need. Here are the details of all the delays and cancellations at Edinburgh Airport for Monday, May 20, 2024.

Edinburgh Airport - delays and cancellations

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled arrivals reported

Departures

No delayed or cancelled departures reported