Edinburgh Airport: All the delayed and cancelled flights today - see full list

By Ian Swanson
Published 20th May 2024, 13:18 BST
Edinburgh Airport is the busiest in Scotland, used by 14.4 million passengers last year. Flights take off from Edinburgh for more than 150 destinations around the globe. And visitors arrive at the airport every day from all over the world, on holiday or on business.

But sometimes flights are delayed or even cancelled, due to the weather or a wide variety of other factors - and if you’re flying yourself or planning to meet someone, you’ll want to know as soon as possible.

Edinburgh Airport was used by 14.4 million passengers last year. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty ImagesEdinburgh Airport was used by 14.4 million passengers last year. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
We’ve rounded up all the information you need. Here are the details of all the delays and cancellations at Edinburgh Airport for Monday, May 20, 2024.

Edinburgh Airport - delays and cancellations

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled arrivals reported

Departures

No delayed or cancelled departures reported

For further information you can check the Edinburgh Airport website.

