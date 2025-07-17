Edinburgh Airport announces new flights to stunning ski destination this winter

Winter holidaymakers will now be able to jet off to a new stunning destination from Edinburgh Airport over the ski season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jet2.com is adding Verona to its ski programme from Edinburgh airport this winter 25/26 season and next year 26/27 after demand.

With the addition of Verona, skiers and snowboarders will now have access to six ski destinations over the winter from the capital. Through Jet2.com, skiers and snowboarders can now fly to Verona, Chambery, Geneva, Salzburg, Innsbruck and Turin this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several popular ski resorts are located close to Verona, including Val di Fassa and Cortina d’Ampezzo, a ski resort in the Dolomites offering stunning scenery and world-class ski runs.

There is also access to one of Italy’s largest ski areas, Madonna di Campiglio, situated in the Brenta Dolomites of Northern Italy.

Jonny Macneal, head of aviation at Edinburgh Airport, said: "It's in fair Verona where we lay our skis this and next winter, something we're sure our passengers will love.

"Making sure we work with our airline partners to provide a varied list of destinations is something we're always keen on so it's great to see Jet2.com add yet more options to its winter schedule."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are experiencing continued demand from skiers and snowboarders in Scotland clamouring to book the best of the action for this winter and next and our ski flights are selling very well. As a result, we are delighted to be expanding our ski programme even further and giving snow sports fans more choice, with the addition of Verona from Edinburgh Airport for Winter 25/26 and Winter 26/27.

“Verona provides fantastic access to the best ski resorts in the Italian Alps, whether you are a beginner or an expert, with several resorts within easy reach.”