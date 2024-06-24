Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh daredevils will soon be just a couple of flights away from one of the world’s biggest climbing destinations.

Climbing enthusiasts in the Capital can now get to Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania by connecting to a new set of flights launched by AirFrance.

Starting on November 18, the airline will run planes from Paris’ Charles De Gaulle Airport to the dormant volcano considered one of the continent’s greatest wonders.

Mount Kilimanjaro is considered one of Africa’s greatest wonders

Passengers in the UK will be able to connect to those flights via the Scots capital, Heathrow, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle.

They will fly three times a week - on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday - with the flights stopping at Zanzibar before reaching Kilimanjaro.

There will be 266 seats available in Economy class as well as 34 in Business and 24 in Premium Economy. The airline currently operates flights from Paris to Dar Es Salam via Zanzibar, but these will be replaced by the new route.

However, Dar Es Salam will remain accessible via KLM’s seven flights a week from Amsterdam.