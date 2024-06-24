Edinburgh Airport: Capital passengers linked up to Africa's tallest mountain as new flights launched
Climbing enthusiasts in the Capital can now get to Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania by connecting to a new set of flights launched by AirFrance.
Starting on November 18, the airline will run planes from Paris’ Charles De Gaulle Airport to the dormant volcano considered one of the continent’s greatest wonders.
Passengers in the UK will be able to connect to those flights via the Scots capital, Heathrow, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle.
They will fly three times a week - on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday - with the flights stopping at Zanzibar before reaching Kilimanjaro.
There will be 266 seats available in Economy class as well as 34 in Business and 24 in Premium Economy. The airline currently operates flights from Paris to Dar Es Salam via Zanzibar, but these will be replaced by the new route.
However, Dar Es Salam will remain accessible via KLM’s seven flights a week from Amsterdam.
As well as being popular with climbers, the Kilimanjaro National Park is also said to be a good starting point for a safari in Tanzanio or Kenya.
