Edinburgh Airport: Construction of new access road from Gogar roundabout could start next year
Construction of a new access road to Edinburgh Airport could begin as early as next year if the latest plans get the go-ahead, airport bosses have said.
The new road, which would link the airport to the Gogar roundabout, is needed because of the pressure on Eastfield Road, currently the only way in and out of the airport. But last year the Scottish Government upheld Edinburgh council's refusal of the airport’s plans on the grounds it conflicted with the development plan for the area.
Now airport chief executive Gordon Dewar has said new plans will be submitted later this year and he is optimistic they will be approved.
“The road really is creaking at the seams getting into the airport - the single road that buses and taxis and everybody else relies on,” he said. “We have got proposals to build a second road out to the Gogar roundabout. We will expect to resubmit a planning application on that now that the council has got a better view about how everything fits together in the west of Edinburgh.
“That was the issue last time - we couldn't demonstrate how we fitted with other people's plans, largely because we didn't know what other people's plans were, but that now appears to be coalescing around an agreed development plan.
“We are very optimistic that will get a good reception when we next issue it and hopefully allow us to get on with construction, maybe even as early as next year, depending on that planning process.”
Mr Dewar said the congestion on and around Eastfield Road typically led to delays of 10 minutes, but even if did not cause passengers to miss flights it nevertheless had an impact.
“We know when people are coming to the airport they are often a little anxious and that 10 minutes feels like 30 minutes because they're worrying about what happens next. We’ve very rarely seen conditions that risk missing flights.
“We've had a couple of days when getting out of the airport has taken half an hour to an hour - and that's typically because of problems on the A8. The Newbridge junction backs up all the way to the airport junction - that's why having a new access point is key, so you have an alternative to get out to a less congested route.”
Earlier this year, the airport launched a legal challenge to the city council connected to the access road proposals, claiming it had not been properly consulted on a masterplan for West Edinburgh approved by the council last year.
But Mr Dewar said the challenge had now been put on hold. “We cisted that and because there is a new consultation for other reasons that will hopefully solve the problem, so for the moment that's in pause.
“Both of us have agreed that's the right answer and we're confident now that what will go forward to committee will be a better reflection of what we have asked for. Should that happen as we expect, that will give us the platform to get a new application in to get on and build it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.