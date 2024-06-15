Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 250 ground staff at Edinburgh Airport have secured a pay deal which their union Unite says will boost their pay packages by 7.4 per cent.

The one-year deal covers ground services crew employed by Menzies Aviation, including dispatchers, allocators, airside agents and controllers. Unite said the agreement includes a 6.4 per cent increase in basic pay along with other enhancements which mean its total worth is 7.4 per cent.

Ground services crew employed by Menzies Aviation will have a 7.4 per cent boost to their pay packages thanks to the new deal, according to the Unite union. Picture: Lisa Ferguson. | LISA FERGUSON

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite delivers for Scottish airport workers. The latest deal secures a timely boost to the pay packages of our Menzies Aviation members based at Edinburgh airport.

“Unite’s ‘Runway to Success’ campaign across Scottish airports is clocking up a string of successes. It demonstrates why Unite is the leading union for airport workers because we do what we promise: we deliver better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite said the overtime rate would be increased to two times the basic hourly pay on key public holidays and an unsociable hours supplement of 50p per hour for all hours worked between 11pm and 6am would also be introduced.

The union said it had also secured the introduction of a company sick pay scheme after six months' service, consisting of a maximum of six weeks full pay followed thereafter by six weeks half pay.

Unite said it had clocked up a string of recent successes as part of its ‘Runway To Success’ campaign which is designed to establish standards beyond the legal minimums across Scottish airports.

These include a 12 per cent basic increase in pay for employees of Edinburgh Airport Services Ltd, which includes customer service staff, drivers and baggage handlers. The deal saw basic pay rise from £10.90 to £12.20 per hour along with enhancements to shift rates, sick pay, and holidays.

And Unite also secured a·union recognition agreement for around 130 workers employed by OCS based at Edinburgh airport, including staff who help passengers with reduced mobility.

Unite industrial officer Pat McIlvogue said: “Unite is delighted to have secured another pay win this time for Menzies Aviation workers at Edinburgh airport. The deal ensures that basic pay, shift and overtime rates are all improved along with access to a company sick pay scheme.