Edinburgh Airport is taking legal action in a row with the city council over the access road it wants to build from the Gogar roundabout into the airport.

Airport bosses are seeking a judicial review over a masterplan for West Edinburgh which was approved by the council last year, but which the airport claims it was not properly consulted on.

The airport argues the new 3km road is needed to ease congestion and provide an alternative to the busy Eastfield Road, which is currently the only road into the airport. But the proposed new road was refused permission by the council in 2021 and when the airport appealed the decision ministers confirmed the refusal, saying it conflicted with the development plan for the area.

However, the council indicated at the time it was willing to have talks about the access road and plans were included in the document supported by the council in December.

However, a spokesman for Edinburgh Airport confirmed it was now seeking a judicial review of the West Edinburgh Placemaking Framework and Strategic Masterplan. He said: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly and comes after much consideration. The approved framework contains changes which could have a material impact on Edinburgh Airport and we do not believe the process of approving the document was lawful. We now hope to correct the position through this legal process but remain open to any alternative solutions.”

It is understood the airport is unhappy about what it sees as a lack of consultation over changes to the draft framework, particularly the council's proposal for a bus gate and junctions with traffic lights on the access road, offering connections to the proposed new West Town development and the A8. The airport would almost certainly have objected to such moves which would be seen as reducing the benefits of a new direct road to the airport.

Council leader Cammy Day said he had held discussions with airport chief executive Gordon Dewar and with council officers on the matter. "Obviously, I understand they have put in a judicial review to protect their ongoing investment and their future plans. Also, I think the council has put forward robust measures to make sure the developments in the west of the city are sustainable.

"And that doesn't mean there isn't further work or negotiations to be had about the next generation of transport and the future of transport in and out of the airport or that it's not up for discussion - I think it absolutely is. So while I regret the airport putting in a judicial review, I know that officers are currently engaging with the airport to try and come to a resolution with the issues and concerns they have.