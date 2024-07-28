Edinburgh Airport: Two men arrested after cocaine haul seized by police
The pair, aged 35 and 42, were stopped as they returned to the airport on Wednesday and charged with alleged drug importation offences.
Officers from the National Crime Agency and Police Scotland launched a joint probe.
The two men appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
A spokesman for the NCA said: “Two UK nationals have been charged with drug importation offences after a large amount of cocaine was recovered at Edinburgh Airport.
“The Organised Crime Partnership, a team of officers from the National Crime Agency and Police Scotland, started an investigation after the two men, aged 35 and 42, were stopped as they returned to the airport on Wednesday.
“Both men were charged in connection with the recovery and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.”
