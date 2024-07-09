Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 100 workers at Edinburgh Airport are to get an 11.9 per cent wage rise under a new pay deal, transport union Unite has said.

The agreement covers employees of the OCS Group who aid passengers with reduced mobility, including assisting with wheelchairs and “ambilift” vehicles for travellers at the airport.

The Unite union says it has secured an 11.9 per cent pay rise for over 100 workers who hep passengers itj mobility issues. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Unite said the deal would see minimum pay increase from £10.90 to £12.20 per hour, which is above the real living wage, backdated to January 1, 2024. The agreement also secures double-time pay on bank holidays and those on permanent night shift fixed term contracts will receive an extra 50p per hour.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite continues to deliver for Scotland’s airport workers. The deal for our OCS members based at Edinburgh airport is another significant pay win. The message is clear to all airport workers, if you want better jobs, pay, and conditions then join Unite.”

In June, Unite confirmed that it had successfully negotiated a recognition agreement with OCS which delivered collective trade union bargaining rights. This formally enabled Unite for the first time to negotiate enhanced pay, terms and conditions for the workers.

Mary Alexander, Scottish deputy secretary of Unite said: “The OCS wage deal ensures that over 100 workers will now benefit from a basic wage rise of 11.9 per cent and double time on bank holidays.

“We have also secured a commitment by OCS at Edinburgh airport to work with Unite to improve the working environment and reduce the number of zero hours contracts. It’s a good deal which was overwhelmingly backed by our membership.”