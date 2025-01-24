Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to transfer two areas of West Lothian to the Airdrie constituency for the next Scottish Parliament elections have been scrapped after an outcry from residents.

Instead, a fresh set of proposals for boundary changes ahead of the Holyrood elections in 2026 would instead see a new Bathgate constituency, a revised Almond Valley seat and Linlithgow being linked with Falkirk East.

And a shake-up of boundaries for the regions - the areas for which list MSPs are elected - proposes dividing the current Lothian region between two newly named regions, Edinburgh & Lothians East and Central Scotland & Lothians West.

Whitburn will go into the new Bathgate seat | supplied

Fauldhouse will now be in the Almond Valley seat | supplied

The plan to switch Whitburn and Fauldhouse to Airdrie was put forward by Boundaries Scotland in September as it drew up proposals which equalised the number of voters in seats across mainland Scotland.

But it prompted objections from West Lothian Council that the proposal disregarded local authority boundaries and community ties. And a consultation by Boundaries Scotland prompted a total of 150 responses objecting to the plan.

Now Whitburn will go into the Bathgate seat and Fauldhouse will be included in Almond Valley.

Linlithgow is now linked with Falkirk East | supplied

Professor Ailsa Henderson, chair of Boundaries Scotland, said: “It's not just that people are concerned about lines on maps, they're concerned about what that means in terms of people's lived experience and communities that matter on the ground. It's not just that you're on one or other side of a boundary but what that means in terms of the communities you feel close to and you feel proud of, so we've tried to address that with these proposals."

Boundaries Scotland has now undertaken three rounds of consultation on its proposals for new constituency boundaries. Professor Henderson said public reaction to the proposed changes was a vital part of the process. “Consultation responses really do make a difference, they help us to improve the proposals ."

The shake-up of the regions - there are eight, each electing seven MSPs - is driven by the same objective as the constituency revisions, to bring the size of the electorate in each region into line, so that a vote in one part of Scotland is worth the same as a vote in another.

Professor Henderon said that was the reason for splitting the Lothians. "The entire Lothians region, including Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian is just too big for a single electoral region."

Now while Bathgate, Almond Valley and Falkirk East & Linlithgow will all be part of Central Scotland & Lothians West, all the Edinburgh seats, along with Midlothian North plus East Lothian Coast & Lammermuirs will now form Edinburgh & Lothians East.

However, Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale will remain in South Scotland region.

supplied

supplied

There is now a further consultation on the latest proposals for both constituencies and regions, but only the constituencies where there have been changes - Bathgate, Almond Valley and Falkirk & Lintlithgow - are included in this consultation, which runs from January 24 until February 24.

Professor Henderson added: “These proposals are for the Scottish Parliament elections only and therefore do not affect any other boundaries - it does not affect UK constituencies, local authority boundaries, community council boundaries, health boards and so on. For individuals, this does not affect the council area in which they live, what they pay in council tax or to whom, nor the way local services are accessed."

Full list of proposed new Lothian constituencies and electorates

Edinburgh Central - 64,114

Edinburgh Eastern, Musselburgh and Tranent - 57,320

Edinburgh North Eastern and Leith - 64,322

Edinburgh North Western - 60,313

Edinburgh Northern - 63,281

Edinburgh South Western - 59,967

Edinburgh Southern - 62,177

Almond Valley - 67,010

Bathgate - 68,664

Falkirk East and Linlithgow - 67,341

East Lothian Coast and Lammermuirs - 57,511

Midlothian North - 53,996

Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale - 60,183