MPs who lost their seats in Edinburgh and the Lothians at the general election are keeping their options open on whether to try for Holyrood in 2026.

All six sitting SNP MPs in the area were defeated by their Labour opponents on July 4 and now have to decide what they plan to do next. With another Westminster election unlikely until 2028 or 2029, the Scottish Parliament contest, just under two years away, offers a possible option for those keen to resume their role as representatives.

Former Livingston MP Hannah Bardell said it had been "devastating” to lose her seat. But she added: “That's politics - we know what we're getting into.”

She said she had no firm plans but lots of ideas, possibly including teaching or lecturing, or a return to business. “I would certainly consider politics again in the future and I definitely want to continue to make a contribution to both the party and the independence movement and some of the issues I've worked on as well - LGBT rights, women in sport and some of the heath issues I've worked on.”

And she wants to continue involvement in the community, for example in developing a culture and arts vision for Livingston. “We saved Howden Park Centre and I want to support where I can.”

But she said there were some parts of her life as an MP since 2015 which she would not miss. “To be blunt about it, the last nine years in British politics has been absolutely brutal and toxic in many respects.

“I have loved my job, but there's a lot I found really difficult - the threats, seeing colleagues - albeit in other parties but colleagues nonetheless - murdered, and the tone politics has been conducted in. I'm not going to miss that. And I'm by far one of the lower profile ones compared to what some people have had.”

She said she would give Holyrood consideration. “A few folk have mentioned it to me and I'm flattered people think I should, but I'm not making any decisions yet - I don't know where there might be opportunities. But I don't feel I've done with politics yet.”

Joanna Cherry, who lost her Edinburgh South West seat, has said she will not run for the Scottish Parliament in 2026 unless the SNP "faces up to the problem of misogyny" within its ranks. It comes after a former party staffer, Derec Thompson, described her on social media as a "pathetic, narcissistic, abusive loser".

But she said she was going to take some time off to decide what to do next. “I am fortunate that I have my legal career to go back to, but there are other possibilities I want to explore. I have a writing project to finish and I’ve been invited on a lecture tour of Australia and New Zealand.

“Whatever I decide to do I shall continue to speak out for the rights of women and for lesbian rights and to make a contribution to the debate about Scotland’s constitutional future.”

Former Edinburgh North & Leith MP Deidre Brock did not seem keen on trying for a seat at Holyrood. "I'm not considering it at this stage,” she said. “But I certainly hope some of my very talented colleagues do consider that because the Scottish Parliament can always use committed, dedicated members and I know they would prove to be that.

"Having worked over the last few years I'll take a wee break and then consider what's next."

Tommy Sheppard, who lost in Edinburgh East & Musselburgh, said he was not rushing into anything. “I’ll take some time to think about what to do next,” he said.

Former Midlothian MP Owen Thompson tweeted: “For now, it's off to spend some well deserved time with my amazing and very patient family.”

Martyn Day, former MP for Linlithgow & East Fakirk, said he was planning a week's sightseeing in London before giving up his flat there. But he kept open the possibility of bidding for a seat at Holyrood. "I wouldn't rule it out - that's obviously the next big contest coming up, I'm battle-hardened and I've got lot of experience."

He said the problem would be what seats were available and winnable. And he added: “I owe a massive debt of gratitude for the work that both [Linlithgow MSP] Fiona Hyslop and [Falkirk East MSP] Michelle Thomson did locally for me, so I’ve got to make sure they get some sort of support in return for that."