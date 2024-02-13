Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans are afoot for a former office block in Edinburgh city centre to become a four-star hotel.

Developers Dalata have submitted proposals to the city council to create a 167-bed Clayton Hotel at 28 St Andrew Square. Located on the north-east corner of the square, the historic building dates back to the late 19th century.

After the Irish firm acquired the site from Aviva last year, it has now made a formal planning bid. As well as accommodation, the hotel would include a bar, restaurant, lounge and meeting rooms.

In documents sent to the local authority, Dalata states: "The adaptive reuse of 28 St Andrew Square as a four-star hotel is a unique opportunity to transform a significant Category A listed building within the Edinburgh World Heritage Site.

"These proposed works will help secure the long term future of this heritage asset by giving it a viable new life. Allowing public access to this listed building will provide continuous activation to a key area within the city centre.

"Not only will the hotel provide for visitors to the city, but also for local businesses through the provision of meeting rooms and workspaces, in line with the Clayton Hotel brand."