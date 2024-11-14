Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh MSP has called for action to tackle a surge in the Illegal use of e-bikes and e-scooters in the Capital.

Edinburgh Pentlands SNP MSP Gordon MacDonald raised the issue during justice and home affairs questions in the Scottish Parliament.

In the UK it is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on public land. | Third Party

He said: "I have been approached by a number of constituents raising their concerns regarding e-bikes and e-scooter use on roads and pavements across my constituency, which is often linked to antisocial behaviour.

"The legislation that covers the registration of those vehicles is reserved to the United Kingdom Government. However, will the minister outline what discussions, if any, have taken place with the UK Government regarding the surge in their illegal use and how best to tackle it, such as by introducing tighter legislation on ownership and registration?"

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said that the Home Office had said it was not planning to introduce a registration scheme or other new requirements concerning ownership, but that it would be looking at other proactive approaches, such as increased powers to seize vehicles, which the Scottish Government already had as an option.

She added that the UK Crime Prevention Minister Dame Diana Johnson had spoken to a conference on tackling antisocial behaviour last month about developing technology to safely stop e-scooters and e-bikes, and to enhance the ability of the police to prevent them from being used to commit criminal acts.

And she said: "We aim to be involved with any on-going work or proposals, especially where improvements can be made in Scotland."

Tory MSP Graham Simpson said despite the use of e-scooters being illegal, they are being sold and used in quite big numbers in some places. And he asked if the minister would consider a trial scheme similar to ones which had taken place in parts of England.

Ms Brown said she was unaware of the English trials but would be "happy to look at anything that could make things better".