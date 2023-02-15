A man has been taken to hospital for treatment after falling off the peak in Edinburgh.

Police were called to Queen’s Drive in Holyrood Park, after being alerted to a man falling off Arthur’s Seat at around 6.20am on Wednesday, February 15. Ambulances and fire appliances also rushed to the scene, and a man was taken to hospital for treatment.

High Road in Holyrood Park has been closed due to the incident. Historic Scotland will provide an update when the road can re-open.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20am on Wednesday, 15 February, we were called to Queen’s Drive following a report that a man had fallen at Arthurs Seat, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and he was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment."