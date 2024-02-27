Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The mother of murdered Fawziyah Javed, who was pushed off Arthur's Seat by her husband, says she hopes a documentary about the case will help save other women's lives.

Yasmin Javed agreed to co-operate with the makers of the film - to be shown on Channel 4 on Sunday and Monday - in a bid to raise awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fawziyah, a 31-year-old lawyer who was expecting her first child, died after falling from Arthur's Seat during a weekend visit to Edinburgh from her home in Pudsey, West Yorkshire, in September 2021. Her husband Kashif Anwar, 29, was convicted in April 2023 of her murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 20 years before he can be considered for parole.

Fawziyah Javed died after her husband pushed her from Edinburgh's Arthur's Seat.

Crucially, Fawziyah was still alive when a passer-by reached her and she used her dying words to tell what had happened. She said: "Don't let my husband near me, he pushed me." And she told a police officer who also arrived on the scene that Anwar did it because she had told him she wanted to end their marriage.

The documentary uses footage of the court case to tell the story as details of previous domestic abuse in the relationship emerge.

Fawziyah's mother said: "I was approached by Anna Hall, who directed the documentary. about two years ago. My head was all over the place. But they said one of the reasons would be to raise awareness for women and obviously I wouldn't want anybody to go through this living hell we're going through. I said if this can help save lives that's got to be a good thing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She described watching the documentary as "extremely emotional". She said: "It wasn't an easy viewing. Hopefully it will get the message across and hit hard. I hope it will save lives and raise awareness."

And Ms Javed spoke of her continuing heartache at the loss of her only child. "It's been 29 months and every waking second of my day I'm in pain and grief - there' no respite from it. I'm not living, I'm just existing. I've had my heart ripped out and broken into a million pieces."