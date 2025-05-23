Man attacked by balaclava-clad gang in Edinburgh with police treating incident as attempted murder
Emergency services descended on Pitcairn Grove in the city at around 9.20pm on Thursday, May 22, following reports of a 54-year-old man having been assaulted by four or five people. He was taken to hospital and is still being treated for his injuries.
The attack is believed to have been carried out by around four or five men, all of whom were dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas. Police said they got out of a grey Land Rover Discovery before they set upon the man.
Police have said they believe it was a ‘targeted attack’ and said the incident is being treated as attempted murder. A spokesman added that the incident is believed to be linked to recent gang activity which has been ongoing in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: “This has been a targeted attack and we are continuing our enquiries to identify those responsible.
“We know the Land Rover Discovery drove along the M8 eastbound last night. It may have been driven at speed or erratically so I would appeal to any motorists with dash cams to check their footage as the images could be significant to our investigation. “If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please contact us.”