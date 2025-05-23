Police in Edinburgh have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was attacked by a balaclava-clad gang.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services descended on Pitcairn Grove in the city at around 9.20pm on Thursday, May 22, following reports of a 54-year-old man having been assaulted by four or five people. He was taken to hospital and is still being treated for his injuries.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by around four or five men, all of whom were dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas. Police said they got out of a grey Land Rover Discovery before they set upon the man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fahim Iqbal, 34, appeared before Leeds Magistrate’s Court on May 19 charged with the offence which relates to a serious assault on a 22-year-old man on Raven’s Crescent Dewsbury on Thursday May 15.

Police have said they believe it was a ‘targeted attack’ and said the incident is being treated as attempted murder. A spokesman added that the incident is believed to be linked to recent gang activity which has been ongoing in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: “This has been a targeted attack and we are continuing our enquiries to identify those responsible.

“We know the Land Rover Discovery drove along the M8 eastbound last night. It may have been driven at speed or erratically so I would appeal to any motorists with dash cams to check their footage as the images could be significant to our investigation. “If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please contact us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3866 of Thursday, May 22. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can remain anonymous.