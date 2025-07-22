The world's largest travel guidance platform has announced the winners of its annual 2025 Travellers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things To Do. The awards highlight the highest rated attractions and experiences around the world based on Tripadvisor reviews.

In addition to the flagship Top Experiences and Top Attractions, there are 10 sub-categories including: Amusements & Water Parks, Bucket List, Cultural & Historic, Family-Friendly, Food & Drink, Nature & Outdoors, Sailing & Day Cruises, Water Sports and two special one-off lists for 2025, 25th Anniversary Experiences and 25th Anniversary Attractions.

On the UK list, the Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh is named Top Attraction as well as eighth best in Europe, and sails onto the best in the World list for the first time at number 12.

Queen Elizabeth II’s former floating palace, now docked in the capital’s Leith harbour district, has five meticulously preserved decks to be explored and is clearly popular with visitors according to Tripadvisor.

Other Edinburgh attractions making the various sub categories include Edinburgh Castle, the Underground Vaults, the National Museum of Scotland and The Chocolatarium Chocolate Tour Experience.

"With such a huge selection of travel activities and excursions available on the platform, Tripadvisor helps travellers find the experiences that turn a trip into a lifelong memory,” says Kristen Dalton, president, Tripadvisor.

“Whether you crave adrenaline or prefer to take things slow, ‘The Best of the Best Things to Do’ showcases the world’s top-rated experiences.”

Attractions cover everything from natural wonders to man-made marvels and museums, and claiming the top spot in the world this year is the Basílica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain. Climbing from fourth spot last year to the Top Attraction globally for 2025, the Basílica de la Sagrada Familia last claimed top spot in 2023.

See our photo gallery below to find out where the eight Edinburgh attractions were rated in the Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards 2025.

1 . Royal Yacht Britannia The Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith was named the top UK attraction by Tripadvisor, and was placed eighth in Europe and 12th in the world.

2 . Edinburgh Castle Edinburgh Castle was named the fifth best attraction in the UK, and 18th best for experience in Europe. In the culture category it was named seventh best in Europe and was 13th best in the world.

3 . National Museum of Scotland The National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh is a great spot for dinosaur lovers, and was named the 11th best attraction in the UK in 2025 by Tripadvisor.