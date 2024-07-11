Edinburgh bank building evacuated as 'suspicious package' turns out to be talcum powder

By Jamie Saunderson

Digital reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 18:05 BST
A ‘suspicious package’ which forced an Edinburgh bank building to be evacuated was discovered to be talcum powder.

Police and fire crews attended the Lloyds Banking Group office at Fountainbridge after the alarm was raised around 12.40pm.

The package had been delivered to the building - and workers were evacuated in a precautionary move.

It is believed officers later discovered that the parcel in question contained talcum powder.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 12.40pm on Thursday, 11 July, 2024, police were advised a suspicious package had been delivered to a business premises on Fountainbridge in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and staff from the mailroom were evacuated as a precaution. Following examination the package was found to contain no harmful substance.”

