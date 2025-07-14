Edinburgh barbers which gives the 'best cut in town' up for sale as owner retires

A popular gents barbershop in Edinburgh is closing its doors after over 50 years of service.

Peluquero de Hombres at 244 Leith Walk is a well-loved traditional barbers, popular with the local community.

It has been put on the market for sale for ​​£169,995, the listing boasting: “There are 3 styling chairs with sinks, waiting area, kitchen area and toilet to the back of the unit. There is also a large basement ideal for storage. This would also make an excellent investment opportunity.”

The listing also mentions the success of the barbers: “The owner has an excellent reputation a large level of repeat trade.”

The closure comes as the owners are looking to retire, but it seems one barber in particular will be missed by the community.

Reviews rave about the barbers, calling it the “best cut in town” and also singing the praises of barber and owner, John Viega.

Albaraa said: “I've been going here since I was 2, i am now 19, nobody can cut my hair to my satisfaction except John. Excellent service and friendly enjoyable chats!”

MD64ARM said:“I've been using this place for years now. John, the barber is probably the best barber I've ever used. He's bloody hilarious too!”

Thomas Ford said: “Old school top barbers! Quality best cut in town 👌”

And Bobby said: “Used this place for many years. Just live to far away now. Always pay John a visit when I’m in the area. Does a good flattop”