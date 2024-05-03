Edinburgh bars: New venue by firm behind long-standing Italian chain opens in Leith
The company behind a string of popular Edinburgh Italian restaurants has opened a new bar in Leith.
The swanky Brunswick Book Club will aim to be a ‘Leith Local’ venue with a wide-ranging food menu, various drinks and live music several nights a week.
Vittoria’s latest joint is located on the corner of Brunswick Street and Leith Walk, a stone’s throw from its other venue Vittoria on the Walk.
Taste of Italy on Baxter’s Place, Divino on Merchant Street and Bertie’s on Victoria Street are also part of the firm’s portfolio.
In a social media post celebrating the bar’s opening, owners said: Just wanted to jump on and say a huge thank you!
“We’ve been flooded with your support and positivity by all of you who’ve popped in over the last couple of days.
“We were passionate about creating a great new local for #leith and are thrilled you’re loving your new space as much as we’ve loved creating it for you. Today we’re celebrating!!
“This weekend marks our official opening - kicking off the weekend with some sunshine, delicious bites, some cracking cocktails and of course great craic. Come on over and join us. open from 10am - late.”
Meanwhile, a new-look Vittoria on the Walk is set to re-open with a promise to bring back the traditional dishes which have delighted customers for the last 54 years.
