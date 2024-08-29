Edinburgh-based Happiness Psychologist Julie Begbie Recognised in the SmallBiz100 2024 Line Up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Julie Begbie a Happiness Psychologist and Small Business Mentor in Edinburgh has been named as one of the nation’s 100 most impressive small businesses by the Small Business Saturday UK campaign, as it kicks off a wider campaign to encourage public support for small businesses.

Julie Begbie launched her mentoring service in 2019, combining the happiness psychology with expert business advice to help her clients dream big, create a daily plan to get there and overcome the stories that keep us small. It's all about dreaming big and making it happen.

Following a nationwide search the Edinburgh-based Happiness Psychologist and Small Business Mentor has been selected as part of this year’s smallbiz100 line - up, which showcases 100 of the most impressive independent businesses from across the nation as part of the count - down to Small Business Saturday on 7 December.

Running in the UK for over a decade, Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which takes place each year on the first weekend in December, celebrating small businesses and encouraging consumers to 'shop local' and to support businesses in their communities.

Julie Begbie Happiness Psychologist and Small Business Mentor

“I am thrilled to be recognised again by Small Business Britain," said Julie. "Earlier this year, I was chosen for the f:Entrepreneur #Ialso100, highlighting inspiring female entrepreneurs, and now to be named in the SmallBiz100 is simply amazing. The community and support behind these awards are phenomenal, and I feel incredibly proud to be part of such an inspiring group of business leaders.”

Julie Begbie will be profiled by the campaign on 18 September 2024 as part of the 100 - day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

“It’s great to celebrate Julie Begbie Happiness Psychologist and Small Business Mentor as part of this year’s campaign,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK. “This year’s smallbiz100 list shows the huge contribution small businesses make to their communities and the wider UK economy. Despite the economy turning a corner, the nation’s small businesses continue to feel the fallout of a challenging few years and still need significant support to get back on their feet. Small Business Saturday is all about getting the nation to come out in force and show its love for our local businesses.”

With a mission to support and celebrate the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses , Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non - commercial campaign . It was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK. On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent shops and restaurants to small service and b2b businesses like accountants and plumbers. Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.