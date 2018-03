Have your say

A BIKER from the Capital has been in hospital after being involved in a collision in the Borders.

The incident took place on the A7 near Boleside at 12.20pm on Tuesday.

A red Kawasaki left the road as it travlled northboud.

The 55-year-old biker, from Edinburgh, was taken to Borders General Hospital and later transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. He died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Sgt Andy Gibb said: Our condolences are with the family and friends of the man.”