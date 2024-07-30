Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Talks aimed at averting a bin strike during the Edinburgh Festival and Fringe have been described as “positive” by union sources and “productive” by the Scottish Government.

The meeting, involving Finance Secretary Shona Robison, the councils’ umbrella body Cosla and union leaders, came after council leaders, including Edinburgh’s Cammy Day, called last week on the Scottish Government to come forward with money to fund a pay settlement.

Overflowing bins in the Grassmarket during the bin strike in August 2022

After the meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Ms Robison said: “The meeting with union leaders and Cosla was productive and I want to thank all the parties involved for their valuable input.”

She stressed it was not a negotiating forum because the Scottish Government had no formal role in local pay negotiations. But she said: “We absolutely recognise the importance of supporting meaningful dialogue to reach a fair pay deal and avoid industrial action.”

Ms Robison suggested government officials would now be looking to see whether more cash could be made available, but voiced concern following Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ statement to the Commons on Monday.

She said: “We are navigating turbulent financial waters. This week’s statement from the Chancellor revealed the extent of the challenges facing the public sector across the UK.

“What is particularly worrying is that in her statement the Chancellor announced she is not fully funding the public sector pay deals she has accepted. Instead, cuts are being demanded across most of Whitehall. That means that we will not receive full Barnett consequentials from these pay deals.

“It is amid this extremely challenging landscape then, that I have asked my officials to work at pace with local government officers to understand what an improved negotiating envelope may look like. I welcomed the willingness of Cosla and trade union leaders to engage constructively with that process.”

One union source said the meeting had been “positive”. The GMB, Unite and Unison unions have all rejected the most recent 3.2 per cent offer by Cosla. And waste and recycling workers in all three unions have voted for strike action, though not every union achieved the necessary mandate in every authority. Some fresh ballots are taking place ahead of the likely start date for action on August 14.