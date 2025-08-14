An Edinburgh woman who got to keep her winnings after a massive Gala Bingo "glitch" says she is fighting to help those whose money was reclaimed to secure a payout from the company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A technical fault last week saw the online prize pot in Gala’s Summer Nights Bingo promotion balloon incorrectly from £150 to £1.6 million and players being wrongly awarded thousands of pounds.

Their accounts on the Gala Bingo website showed them winning up to £10,000 each, but when they tried to move the cash to their bank accounts, most of them never got the money.

Some players were allowed to keep the money credited to their account, others were not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the woman, who wants to remain anonymous, said: "I managed to withdraw everything I won on those games into my bank account. Then I got an email from Gala saying I could keep the money - a total of £7,600 - because I was a loyal customer.”

But the 44-year-old, who says she has played bingo since she was 18, insisted a lot of those denied their winnings were also loyal customers. And she said everyone should get to keep their winnings.

She said: “People have been paid money from this game, but that's not been reported.”

The email she received from Gala said: "Unfortunately due to a technical error on Monday 4 August 2025, your account was incorrectly credited with bingo winnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can see that you have already withdrawn these funds, and as a loyal customer, we will not be making any adjustments to your account balance. "We apologise for any inconvenience this technical error may have caused."

She said her husband had managed to keep £5,000, but lost another £7,200. And her daughter was allowed to keep £200, but saw another £12,000 taken back.

The woman said: “I’ve done a lot to help a lot of people with the money that I won - I’ve made lots of people happy.

“But I'm not going to let it stand, other people not getting paid. They're small amounts of money to some people but it’s a lot to other people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a big stress on everybody so I want to help get it fixed. I'm going to keep helping everyone fight to get their money.

“People are speaking to lawyers about how we can go about things. We know it’s not going to be a quick fix, we know it's going to take a little bit of time, but we hope that Gala just have a heart and pay the people and make them happy. There's over 1,200 people who have been affected by this.”

Gala Bingo have apologised to customers for the technical error which it said resulted in all players receiving incorrect payouts. But it added that its terms and conditions clearly stated that in the event of a malfunction, winnings can be voided.

The Evening News has contacted Gala to ask why some people were allowed to keep their “winnings” while others were not.