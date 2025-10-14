An Edinburgh black cab driver has spoken of her pride at her old taxi helping the war effort in Ukraine for the past year.

Linda McHale, 63, donated her taxi to the war effort as Ukraine continues to fight Russia’s invasion of the country, with the old Edinburgh black cab now used as an ambulance on the frontlines.

She drove the vehicle all the way to Chernivtsi in western Ukraine to hand it over for humanitarian service, in October last year, with Linda receiving photos of it in action this week to mark the first anniversary.

The once-yellow-roofed cab has now been completely stripped out and blacked out for use in military medical operations. Inside, the rear seats have been removed to create stretcher space for injured soldiers and civilians.

The floor has been reinforced with boarding to protect against mud and debris, and a fire extinguisher, heavy-duty packs and medical gear now line the cabin.

Perhaps the most striking change is on the roof, with the taxi fitted with an anti-drone system, a defensive upgrade designed to counter aerial threats that have become a daily danger across Ukraine.

This former Edinburgh taxi is now used as an ambulance in Ukraine, taking soldiers to hospital from the frontline, with anti-drone technology fitted to the roof and the back windows covered. | Submitted

Linda said: “My taxi was no longer compliant for Edinburgh so I had to buy a new one. Its last working day was for the taxi outing in 2022, which was a nice way to finish it’s time here. I’d had it since 2017.

“So the old taxi was just sitting there, and I thought I’d have to send it to scrap. It was just sitting there looking at me and I didn’t know what to do with it.

“My husband’s best friend is Ukrainian, and I’m not sure really how it came about, but it was a mad idea to send it to Ukraine to help the war effort.

“The vehicle was just sitting there and was perfect to be converted into an ambulance, which it is now. It was great to see the photos showing it’s still doing a job and making a difference.

“It has been fitted with an anti-drone system, it’s picking up injured people and getting them to hospital. It’s done really well to last so long in a war zone.

“It’s hard to believe my old taxi that once drove along Princes Street is now saving lives in Ukraine. It’s been repainted, refitted and repurposed - but it’s still doing what it was built to do - get people safely where they need to go.”

Linda's taxi pictured on it's last day of service in Edinburgh, at the children's outing in 2022. | Submitted

Linda, who lives in Dunbar, spoke of her pride at seeing her old taxi making a positive difference during dark times, as war continues to wage in Ukraine.

She said: “Edinburgh and Kiev are twinned capital cities so it’s great to be able to help the people there and keep that friendship going.

“The association of Hackney Carriage Drivers of the City of Edinburgh have been a big help, we do loads of charity work. This is just another nice thing that the trade has done in Edinburgh. I was also backed by the Ukrainian Church on Dalmeny Street.

“An organisation over there accepted the taxi and we found a sponsor for it that would take it when it arrived there, and it’s now an official Ukrainian vehicle.

“It’s really heartwarming to see it making a difference. It can’t travel from the Grassmarket to St Andrew Square according to the rules here, but it went 3,000 miles in four days and look what it is doing now!

“I have done my bit for Ukraine and I feel good about it, for everyone. Kindness makes the world go round and look what it can do. A lot of bad is happening in the world just now, so it feels good to do this, I’m humbled.”