Edinburgh-born gran bags £250,000 lottery windfall but vows to keep working

An Edinburgh-born pensioner has vowed to keep working despite a £250,000 lottery win.

Gran of 10 Evelyn Evans bagged a share of £1million when she and her neighbours struck gold in the People’s Postcode Lottery. Her foresight was rewarded when her winnings were doubled because she had played with two tickets.

Evelyn, who has lived in England most of her life and has now settled in Alcester, Warwickshire, landed the prize on Saturday, April 20.

She said: “It’s just mind blowing! To think your postcode does actually come up when you least expect it. It’s been absolutely unforgettable. I’ve never ever thought I’d win such a big amount.”

Although the 73-year-old is now planning to take her entire family on holiday and go to one of her own dream destinations, retirement is the last thing on her mind. She loves here job as a Military Maintenance, Repairs, Overhaul (MRO) specialist, which largely involves sourcing spare parts for military helicopters, far too much to give it up.

Evelyn added: “I love what I do. I’ve always worked, they’ll be carrying me off in a box and I’ll still be typing on the computer, ringing a customer, or sending an email.

“I was straight back to work after the Postcode Lottery visited. As they say ‘time stands still for no man’.

“I keep on working, not necessarily for the money, but because it’s something to do, keeps me busy and keeps my mind going. I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t work.”

Evelyn grew up in The Inch and moved to England in her twenties but still calls the Capital her home.

“I always feel when I fly or drive back up the road that you’re going home”, she continued.

“It’s something that never leaves you. You just belong there. And I love coming back, coming over the bridges and you see the hills. It’s just like going back home.”

When Evelyn received the phone call to say she had won a big money prize, she forgot to ask how much she would be getting. No sooner had she hung up the phone when her son Craig scolded her for not asking.

Craig joked: “She’s got a 42-inch TV but it’s about 42 years old. Mum can invest in a new one, and I’ll take her to the shop myself.”

Evelyn said: “My TV works perfectly fine, but yes I guess I could get a new telly.”

The grandmother was working from home when she got the big news, and a client rung her up just moments afterwards.

“One of my clients was on the phone asking how much I’d won and when I told him the amount he said, ‘Is that just for you?’ and I told him ‘yeah that’s all mine!’

“I’ll also need to ring my best friend. I bet she’ll say, ‘are you going to retire now?’”

After having a bottle of champagne to celebrate, Evelyn set her sights on a big trip for the entire family. “I’ll take the all the family away on holiday and I’m going to let them decide where we go”, she added.

“With eight grandchildren and two honorary grandchildren, it’ll be quite the family affair. I’ll just take them all-inclusive, and they can do what they want.”

She has two other trips in mind, including one with the friends she keeps in Edinburgh.

“I think my friend and I could go to the Norwegian Fjords next year”, she continued.

“It would be something else to see the Northern Lights. That’s on my bucket list – so I’ll tick that one off.

“I’m going back to Tenerife in November, that was my sister’s favourite place, we used to go there together every year before she passed away in January 2023. It’s just me and the rest of the Scottish crowd from Edinburgh – it was my sister’s happy place.”

As well as enjoying the win on a personal level, Evelyn is chuffed for the neighbours with whom she will share the money.

“I live in an elderly community, and this money gives you extra security”, she continued.