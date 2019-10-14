Edinburgh-bound Aer Lingus flight from Cork diverted after being hit by lightning
A PASSENGER jet heading to Edinburgh was turned around this morning after reportedly being hit by lightning
Monday, 14th October 2019, 11:02 am
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 11:03 am
The 6.40am Aer Lingus flight EI3806 from Cork was diverted to Dublin after declaring a mid-air emergency over Northern Ireland.
Online flight tracking tools showed the moment the ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop short-haul regional airliner turned south.
Air Live tweeted: "LIVE Aer Lingus #EI3806 to Edinburgh is returning to Dublin due to lighting strike (thanks @johngrantjr) radarbox24.com/flight/EI3806"