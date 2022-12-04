Police are appealing for help to trace a boy from Edinburgh who has gone missing.

Fifteen-year-old Lewis McCusker was last seen at a bus stop in Gylemuir Road, Corstorphine, at 8am on Friday. They say he is known to spend time in West Lothian. And they have issued a picture as part of the appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for information to help trace 15-year-old Lewis McCusker from Edinburgh. He was last seen at a bus stop in Gylemuir Road in the Corstorphine area at 8am on Friday, 2 December, 2022. He is known to frequent West Lothian. Call 101 quoting 3284 of Friday, 2 December.”