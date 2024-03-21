Edinburgh branch of Tony Macaroni to close for good this weekend
One of the Edinburgh branches of Italian restaurant chain Tony Macaroni is to shut for good this weekend.
The closure of the Barnton restaurant at 527 Queensferry Road will mean the company is left with just two outlets in the Capital - at the Omni Centre at the top of Leith Walk and at the Fort Kinnaird shopping centre.
It is understood the Queensferry Road restaurant will close its doors for the last time on Sunday, March 24. The news comes just days after Livingston FC announced the sponsorship which saw its stadium named the Tony Macaroni Arena in 2015 had come to an end.
