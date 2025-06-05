Watch as the Maclean brothers, speaking from the ‘most remote place on the planet’, show what life on board their ocean rowing boat is really like - including how they give each other hair cuts.

Three brothers from Edinburgh are attempting a world-record row across the Pacific Ocean and are now closer to astronauts in the International Space Station (ISS) than to any land.

Ewan, Jamie, and Lachlan Maclean are taking on the 9,000-mile, unsupported journey from Lima to Sydney in an effort to raise £1 million for clean water projects in Madagascar via their charity, The Maclean Foundation.

Life on board the Rose Emily - named in memory of their late sister - involves blistered hands, extreme isolation and broken kit, but a surprise video call with a Hollywood star has lifted their spirits.

Maclean brothers’ video call with Hollywood star

Mark Wahlberg has now thrown his support behind the brothers, saying he is "inspired" by the trio and has offered to play one of them in a film.

Wahlberg said: “What you guys are doing is next level. You’re living out a sense of purpose - combining passion with impact. That’s rare, and it’s humbling to watch. People need to hear about what you’re doing.

“I couldn’t be more inspired by the grit, the determination, the resiliency. What you guys are doing for such an amazing cause, and how hard you’re willing to sacrifice yourself and your own wellbeing for the good of others, is so inspiring.

"For you guys to do this under your own free will - it’s pretty crazy. Some would say we might need to give you a couple of psychological examinations.”

The actor, who owns restaurants in Sydney and the Gold Coast, also promised the brothers a meal at the finish line.

