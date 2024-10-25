Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brand new express bus service linking Kirkliston and Winchburgh with Edinburgh city centre has been announced by Lothian Buses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The X19 - which will operate seven days a week - will launch on December 1. And a new night bus service will also be introduced between Edinburgh, Kirkliston and Winchburgh, operating seven days a week.

Lothian Buses will launch the X19 on December 1

X19 passengers from Kirkliston to Edinburgh - a journey of around 45 minutes, depending on the time of day - will pay the same standard adult single fare of £2 as those travelling on other routes within Edinburgh. And daily and weekly contactless capping and Ridacard will provide full access to the city’s bus network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers from Winchburgh into Edinburgh - a journey of around 70-75 minutes - will pay a £3 single fare. Lothian Buses said for regular travellers from Winchburgh, DAYticket bundles of 5 and 20 tickets will provide best-value, and are available for the countryWEST and lothianWEST zones.

The new service has been prompted by huge new housing developments in Winchburgh and increasing demand in Kirkliston due to expansion.

The current N43 night bus between Edinburgh and South Queensferry will have its route extended to take in Kirkliston and Winchburgh. Some journeys will continue to Broxburn, Uphall and Royston roundabout. And the route will continue to serve Ferrymuir Retail Park but will omit Scotstoun.

Lib Dem group leader Kevin Lang, whose Almond ward includes Kirkliston, welcomed the new service, which he said was long awaited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It is wonderful news that Lothian Buses is establishing a direct bus link between Kirkliston and Edinburgh. It comes after years of hard work and local campaigning from people in the community who rightly believed they should get a service like this from the council owned bus company.

“Many felt treated as second class citizens when Lothian was already offering city centre links from places like Musselburgh, Dalkeith and Penicuik, but not here in Kirkliston.

“It’s even better to hear that passengers using the new service will pay the same price for fares as people in other parts of Edinburgh. This is something which had been a real concern in the past so I’m really pleased and grateful to Lothian for making sure people in Kirkliston are being treated fairly.

“Improving public transport across rural west Edinburgh has been a huge focus for me and others in the community over recent years. It’s wonderful to see the pressure paying off.”