'One in a million' Edinburgh cafe owner dies as tributes paid to 'great dude'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to the much-loved owner of a popular Edinburgh cafe after it was announced he had died.

Mo Beans on Easter Road shared the 'heartbreaking' news of Richard 'Mo' Mowat's passing on social media yesterday, prompting an outpouring of grief from devastated customers. The cafe wrote: "So many of you have shown your love and support and let us know how much he meant to you all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"His unique charm and kindness touched the hearts of many customers who have since become friends." The statement added that the cafe would be closed for 'a few days' but that it was hoped it would reopen soon.

Richard 'Mo' Mowat has sadly died

It continued: "Mo, you were one in a million. You could brighten up the darkest of days. We will always miss you."

Kerry Fawdray was among those to offer her condolences. She said: "Sending my love all the way from Australia. Mo was such a great dude and I have only the fondest memories of him from my time in Edinburgh."

Alistair Burns added: "I am deeply saddened by this news. I was so happy to hear that Mo Beans was opening, to see how he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He will be sorely missed. My mum enjoyed blethering at him, and kept moaning to loan him her secret recipe book!"

Michelle Shepherd wrote: "I am so very sorry to hear this very sad news. Mo was such a kind, caring person who always made you feel welcome.