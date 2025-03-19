Three Edinburgh SNP councillors have announced they are bidding to stand as candidates for the party in next year's Scottish Parliament elections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP group leader Simita Kumar, former housing convener Kate Campbell and education spokesman Euan Hyslop put their names forward for seats in the Capital as nominations opened.

New boundaries mean none of the city’s constituencies are exactly the same as the current ones and some are significantly altered.

Simita Kumar, Kate Campbell and Euan Hyslop all hope to be selected to stand for Holyrood. | collage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Kumar hopes to be selected to stand in Edinburgh South Western, which is largely based on the current Edinburgh Pentlands seat, where SNP MP Gordon MacDonald is retiring after 14 years at Holyrood.

She has been a councillor for Southside/Newington since 2022 and group leader since April 2024, when she replaced Adam McVey after he stood down from the role. She is the first person of colour to lead a political group at the council. And she said one reason she wanted to stand for the Scottish Parliament was to ensure diversity among MSPs

She said: “I think it’s really important we have a good representation from all sections of society. I had decided after seeing the number of women who are leaving parliament, but the bit that’s concerning me is the rise of the far right. Our parliament, our council could look very different in 2026 and 2027.

“We need as diverse a voice as possible in every part of our government so that we are representing Edinburgh, we are representing women, ethnic minorities and people coming from different socio-economic backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I’ve got something to give. I may be fairly new into politics, but I bring my real working life experience - I’ve been in the NHS for 11 years and I’ve worked in charities.

“I think the campaign will be about chapping as many doors as we can and having good conversations. I love engaging with people and even when I was in the NHS and public health one of the things I said was we shouldn’t be making policies and developing services in isolation, we should be speaking to people.”

Cllr Campbell is bidding to be the candidate in the new seat of Edinburgh Eastern, Musselburgh and Tranent, which includes all of her council ward, Portobello/Craigmillar.

She said her experience as a councillor had given her an understanding of how decisions made at Holyrood affected people's lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the council I've done a lot of changing bits of policy, I've been very involved in trying to make real, tangible differences and with a lot of the things that we're doing at the council, it gets to a point and then we need the Scottish Parliament to change this or that.

“It feels like a natural progression to think 'What are the things where I know we need more powers at council and we need legislation changed?' I feel I've got that experience to go to the parliament and contribute in that way."

She said life was hard for many people just now and decisions at Westminster, like means-testing winter fuel allowances, were impacting on vulnerable people. "The Scottish Parliament does have a history of mitigating some of the worst impacts of Westminster, so I would be a voice at the parliament for that.

“But I would also be a strong voice for why we need to make sure we get independence as soon as possible so we can make those decisions in Scotland and protect ordinary people's lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Eastern has been represented since 2016 by Ash Regan, who was elected as an SNP MSP, but then defected to Alba. Cllr Campbell has the backing of former Edinburgh East MP Tommy Sheppard in her bid to become candidate. He posted on social media: "She'll be great."

Cllr Hyslop has put his name forward for the new seat of Edinburgh Northern, where he lives and has a business. But it was his experience supporting vulnerable children and their families which inspired him to bid for parliament.

He said: "I worked as a pupil support assistant in Ferryhill and Forthview [primary schools] for a couple of years, working with vulnerable young children and so I've got a close connection to the communities and families I worked with. A lot of that I draw on when I'm in education committee, thinking about the challenges children with support needs are facing"

Cllr Hyslop campaigned for more funding for holiday hubs to allow all children who needed it to get a place, but his call was voted down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being a voice for these families who feel they're being targeted by the council and make the case on their behalf has really ignited a passion within me to fight for the dignity and respect these young people deserve.

"The reason I decided to put my name forward was that I know a lot of families in that part of the city that need someone to stand in their corner and I feel I would be a good person, with the experience I've got, to do that."

And he said running a cafe in Inverleith also meant he also had the experience to represent the business community in the area.

Nominations for would-be SNP candidates in all seven Edinburgh seats close on April 7 and ballots are due to go out to party members on April 21, with the selection results expected early in May.

Edinburgh Northern and Leith MSP Ben Macpherson, whose seat is split in half by the boundary changes, has said he hopes to stand in the new Edinburgh North-Eastern and Leith.