Edinburgh cannabis shop: Will products make you high?

A new shop selling cannabis products has opened at a former police box in Edinburgh’s West End.

You can’t get high from hemp nor CBD hemp oil or CBD products. In fact, in most medical marijuana strains, the majority of the beneficial effects come from CBD and not THC.

THC is only one of the scores of chemicals – known as cannabinoids – produced by the cannabis plant.

Marijuana can contain up to 30 per cent THC, while hemp contains less than 0.3 per cent (per dry weight) THC.

Hemp also contains more CBD, a non-intoxicating compound with medical applications, than marijuana.