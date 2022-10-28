Edinburgh car fire: Watch dramatic footage of Queensferry Road vehicle blaze
Emergency services rushed to a busy Edinburgh street after reports a car was on fire
Police received a report of a car on fire in Queensferry Road, at approximately 4.04pm on Thursday (October 27).
Edinburgh firefighters attended and put out the blaze, and later said there were no reported casualties.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told the Evening News: “We were alerted at 4.04pm on Thursday, 27 October to reports of a vehicle well alight on Queensferry Road, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance to the scene.
“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”