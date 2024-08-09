Edinburgh carer drank on shift and went to work 'under the influence'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh carer tried to hide the fact she had turned up for a shift ‘under the influence’.

Heather Watt also drank on shift while employed as a team leader at Letham Park Nursing Home.

The first incident took place on October 18, 2020, when Watt was found to have turned up to work intoxicated with an ‘unknown substance’.

A few days later, she text a colleague asking them to ‘have my back’ and say she was ‘fine’ when she started the shift.

Nearly three years later on July 16, 2023, she consumed alcohol on shift.

A Scottish Social Services Council report described Watt’s misconduct as ‘serious’.

It reads: “The behaviour is serious as you attended a shift while presenting in a manner which suggested you were under the influence, to the extent that this caused concern to your colleagues.

“You then texted a colleague asking her to state that your presentation was fine when this was not the case. This behaviour calls into question your honesty, integrity and values.

“Social service workers are expected to be open, honest and ensure that they are fit to attend their place of work and carry out their duties.

“You then drank alcohol during a shift on a separate occasion. This behaviour is serious and indicates a pattern of behaviour.

“Although nobody was harmed as a result, working while under the influence of alcohol would have placed residents in the care home at risk of serious harm.”

The watchdog added that there was a ‘risk of repetition’ due to the pattern of behaviour exhibited by Watt.

A warning was placed on her registration for a duration of two years.