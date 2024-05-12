Edinburgh carer who inappropriately touched colleagues struck off register

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh carer who inappropriately touched two of his colleagues and made sleazy comments to others has been banned from the sector.

Victor Quested’s ‘extremely disrespectful and offensive’ conduct spanned a three-year period, according to a report by the Scottish Social Services Council.

He was employed by Macdonald McEwan as a project worker for charity Action for Children when he grabbed a colleague’s bra strap while he hugged her.

Quested was struck off by the Scottish Social Services Council

He rolled the strap and whispered to the colleague that he ‘used to be able to open these with one hand’ in the May 2023 incident.

Between December 2022 and May of the following year, he repeatedly placed his hand on another colleague’s thigh and refused to stop when asked. He also ‘put his arms’ around her and ‘squeezed’.

On another occasion during May last year, he told the same colleague that she would ‘have time for some rumpy pumpy’ after she said she had a day off. The remark was made in the presence of a vulnerable service user.

Quested shook another colleague by the shoulders repeatedly on February 19, 2023 despite having been asked to stop.

He was walking on the street with the same colleague and a service user on May 7 when he remarked that ‘this is a big man, he has got a big one’, referring to a member of the public walking by.

As he made the shady comment, he made ‘hand gestures and swinging movements’ at his genital area.

On the same day, the fellow team member mentioned that she was going for a hike with another colleague. Quested responded by saying that the staff member in question ‘had got two ladies from the other unit pregnant’ and commented ‘you will be the third one’.

Quested’s misconduct dated back to November 18, 2021, when he was a night caretaker for WithYOU. When he lost his car keys and was asked by another team member if he had checked his pockets, he said she could ‘check my third pocket’.

The SSSC told Quested: “Your actions towards several female colleagues were excessively intimate, constituting verbal and physical harassment and in some cases being sexually suggestive. Your conduct placed all of them at risk of emotional harm.

“Your pattern of behaviour, in some cases when you had already been asked to stop, shows a very serious disregard for your colleagues.

“It appears exploitative of situations at work for your own amusement or satisfaction. It was a serious abuse of your position and the trust placed in you.

“Some of the comments were in the presence of an extremely vulnerable service user, also showing a concerning disregard for what they could have picked up on, and their emotional welfare and wellbeing.

“Overall, your conduct was extremely disrespectful and offensive, raising very serious concerns about your ability to maintain basic professional boundaries with female colleagues, and your underlying values and attitudes.”

The watchdog added: “You deny much of the behaviour and show no meaningful insight into the seriousness and impact of your conduct.

“That, together with the clear pattern of similar behaviour over time, and that it has continued despite several attempts to reprimand you or ask you to stop, means we cannot be reassured that the behaviour has been remedied.