Edinburgh Castle named 'most Instagrammable' landmark in Scotland

Edinburgh Castle has been named as Scotland’s “most Instagrammable” landmarks in 2024.

A study of famous sites across the UK showed Westminster’s iconic Big Ben as the most popular tourist attraction to appear on Instagram with a total of 3,553,720 posts.

Other London landmarks like the London Eye, Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace also appeared in the UK’s top 10, along with Stonehenge.

Edinburgh Castle was the only Scottish site to feature in the top 10, with a total of 744,543 posts, putting it in 10th place.

The study, by online casinos comparison service, Casino Alpha, analysed Instagram hashtag data related to popular tourist attractions in the UK to identify the ones people posted about the most. The study used the number of Instagram posts containing a hashtag for each tourist attraction’s name.

A Casino Alpha spokesperson said: “It’s interesting to see which tourist attractions in the UK are the most Instagrammable.

“With social media playing a significant role in today’s society, many tourists will think about the potential Instagram content they can get while visiting an attraction.

“This is especially true for influencers who may even prioritise the attractions with the best backdrops and settings for taking pictures when deciding which ones to visit.”

The full list of the top ten most Instagrammable attractions is:

1. Big Ben - 3,553,720

2. London Eye - 3,529,518

3. Tower Bridge - 2,901,151

4. Hyde Park - 2,572,250

5. Covent Garden - 1,652,333

6. Buckingham Palace - 1,610,051

7. Tate Modern - 1,319,030

8. Stonehenge - 944,259

9. The Shard - 882,493

10. Edinburgh Castle - 744,543