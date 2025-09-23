Edinburgh Castle will shine brighter than ever this winter as the UK’s largest annual projection show, Castle of Light, returns for a sixth year.

This year’s spectacular after-dark walking trail “fuses Scotland’s fierce spirit with its frozen beauty”, according to organisers. Adding: “Visitors are invited to step into a world where flame and frost collide as dazzling light and sound displays awaken the Castle’s stories born of volcanic fire and sculpted by the power of ice”.

Running for seven weeks throughout the festive season, on selected dates from Friday, November 21 until Sunday, January 4, 2026, Castle of Light: Fire and Ice promises to “captivate audiences with extraordinary installations, interactive moments and atmospheric storytelling”.

Guests will wander through a fortress of light and encounter mythical creatures, from a mighty dragon soaring across the night sky to the Ice Queen herself in the Great Hall.

Brought together by a consortium of digital and visual talent in Scotland, in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland (HES), the larger-than-life installations combine cutting-edge projection, striking soundscapes and creative artistry to deliver the boldest Castle of Light yet.

Alastair Young, producer of Castle of Light, said: “As we enter our sixth year, we’re bringing an even bolder and brighter adventure to Edinburgh Castle. Castle of Light: Fire and Ice draws on the fire that forged this ancient rock and the ice that shaped its form to tell a captivating story of resilience, transformation and wonder.

“Whether it’s your first visit or you’ve joined us before, this year’s show promises to be like nothing you’ve ever seen.”

Alongside the tapestry of storytelling projections, visitors can enjoy a variety of drinks and small plates, toast marshmallows by the fire pit, and indulge in a selection of street food on the esplanade.

Kit Reid, head of experience at HES, which runs Edinburgh Castle, said: “Castle of Light has become a much-loved winter tradition, attracting thousands of visitors every year. Now in its sixth year, we’re getting ready to present a completely new show that highlights both the fiery origins and the icy resilience of Scotland’s most iconic landmark.

“Castle of Light: Fire and Ice will transform Edinburgh Castle into an unforgettable festive experience, creating magical memories for families, friends and visitors of all ages as they’re invited in to see Edinburgh Castle in a whole new light and take in the breathtaking views of the Edinburgh skyline after dark in all its festive splendour.”

Ticketed entry slots will run every 15 minutes between 4.30pm and 7.30pm each evening, with last entry between 7.30pm and 7.45pm. The event closes at 9pm.

A special reduced-capacity ‘quiet night’ will also take place on Sunday, December 7, offering a calmer experience with softer lighting, lower sound levels and no smoke effects.

Adult early bird tickets cost £21.60 and are available until Tuesday, September 30 (using the promo code: COLCM25 at checkout). Concession rates, family tickets and discounts for Historic Scotland members are also available.

For more information and to get your tickets, visit www.CastleofLight.com. Advance booking required.