Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new children’s book about a brave little boy who saves a container ship from crashing on to rocks is making waves in East Lothian.

The heroic fictional character, a six-year-old called Charlie, is now helping North Berwick in real life. Profits from the book, A Foghorn Called Charlie, will be donated towards the cost of repairing the town’s habour wall, badly damaged by storms in October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Author Elspeth MacGregor's new book is helping to raise money to repair North Berwick's storm-damaged harbour wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh author Elspeth MacGregor, 83, started writing the book six years ago, inspired by her great-nephew Charlie, who is now 11. She said: “Charlie used to come roaring into the house yelling his head off,” she said. “I thought his extremely loud voice could perhaps be put to good use.”

The youngster, who has already read the book to his classmates, thinks it’s “cool” to be the central character of the story, in which the official foghorn breaks down and Charlie – with his extremely loud voice – is rushed to the Bass Rock by speedboat to warn ships about an incoming East Coast haar.

As well as entertaining young readers, who can colour in and make a hero badge, the book will provide a boost for volunteers at North Berwick Harbour Trust, who are in desperate need of cash to fix a huge hole in the wall.

Jane McMinn, who chairs the trust, said: “We are delighted that Elspeth has us in mind for her generous donation and support for the restoration of North Berwick Harbour. This book is unique to North Berwick and another example of the tremendous support for the harbour from all aspects of the community and visitors. Urgent repairs are needed to secure this great community asset and heritage for future generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The repair of the harbour wall has already started with the clearing of rubble brought down by the force of the waves, and a crane has been brought in to place large bags of rock on the sea side of the harbour. Repairs are also needed to two other walls.