Edinburgh Christmas Light Night Switch-On 2018: here’s everything you need to know

Have your say

The festive season is now upon us, and Edinburgh is about to get into the spirit with the official switch-on of the city’s Christmas lights for 2018.

Edinburgh’s ‘Light Night’ will take place on Sunday 18 November, with live entertainment, around 20,000 people, and a breathtaking fireworks display.

Edinburgh Light Night 2017

The event will be hosted by Forth Radio’s Arlene Stuart and begins the city’s countdown to Christmas in style.

When does Edinburgh’s Light Night start?

The Christmas lights switch-on celebrations will begin at 3pm on George Street and are due to finish at around 5pm.

How can I get tickets?

Light Night is a free event for all to enjoy - no tickets are required.

Who is switching on Edinburgh’s Christmas lights?

Switching on Edinburgh's Christmas lights will be Saskia Eng, who competed on this year’s The Voice.

Eng attended City of Edinburgh Music School from the age of 11 and has performed in front of many large crowds across the country.

During her time on The Voice, Saskia was mentored by Tom Jones and reached the Knockout stage of the competition.

What entertainment can I look forward to?

Choirs from across Scotland will perform live in front of an expected audience of around 20,000 people, as the lights are switched on and George Street is lit up with fireworks.

What food and drink is available?

Edinburgh's East Princes Street Christmas Market opens on Saturday 17 November and will boast a variety of food and drink stalls.

Visitors can choose from a wide range of local and homemade gifts, alongside tempting delicacies.

Where can I park?

It is recommended that visitors avoid coming to Edinburgh’s Light Night by car where possible.

However, for those who do have to travel by car, on-street pay-to-park spaces are available in the streets surrounding both George Street and the Christmas Markets.

For more information visit the Edinburgh’s Christmas website.