Edinburgh’s Christmas Market opened its doors to the public today (November 15). The festive celebrations have kicked off, with visitors able to make a trip to the famous market between November 15 and January 5.
Iconic attractions such as the LNER Big Wheel and the helter skelter are back for 2024, with plenty of food and drink options also on offer for those attending.
Alongside the Princes Street Gardens, there are also Christmas activities on George Street and in St Andrew Square. Entry to the markets is free, with tickets available to pre-book online for attractions during your visit.
Dani Rae, a director at Unique Assembly which organises the Christmas Market, said: “The last couple of years we’ve been on an emergency contract whereas we’re now into the full tender, so it’s given us a bit of time to do what we need to do to make this Edinburgh Christmas our Christmas, and it should be wonderful for all of Edinburgh.”
Depute Lord Provost Lezley Marion Cameron added: “Visitors can expected the usual favourites like the star flyer and the big wheel...but also there are some new attractions this year as well.
“It’s 25 years ago that we had the first ever German Christmas Market, as it was known in 1999. In that time, it’s become so popular, not just the market but the whole of Edinburgh Christmas. It’s important that we strive to improve the offering every year and make it more sustainable, make sure that community groups have got access to tickets.
“There are four different charities that are going to benefit as well directly from the contributions.”
