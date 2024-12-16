A picture of a blonde cherub painted by a 12-year-old Ukrainian girl living in Edinburgh is to be the image on the front of Scottish Secretary Ian Murray’s official Christmas card.

Amelia Marchenko, originally from Ukraine’s Donetsk region, now lives in Edinburgh with her parents, two sisters and one brother. The family had to flee conflict in Ukraine in 2014 and again in August 2022.

Amelia also painted an image of a Santa hat and sleigh, which will be used for Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill’s official Christmas card.

Amelia's cherub design is on the front of Ian Murray's official Christmas card | supplied

The Edinburgh branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) ran a competition among the children and young people who go to activities in the Ukrainian Community Centre. Mr Murray met many of the young people who use the centre when he visited earlier this year.

Amelia was among dozens of youngsters who submitted entries for the competition. Her winning design features a cherub with golden hair set against a backdrop of traditional Ukrainian and Scottish symbols, bringing together both cultures in a festive celebration.

Mr Murray said: “I am absolutely delighted that we are sharing this special Christmas card featuring artwork by the very talented Amelia Marchenko. All the designs submitted by the Ukrainian children were fantastic, but hers definitely edged it.

“Having visited Edinburgh’s Ukrainian Community Centre’s teens club in August, I was inspired by their creativity, resilience and spirit. Amelia’s beautiful design represents not only the joy of the season, but also the warmth of Scotland's welcome to those Ukrainians who have made our country their home.”.

This is the first time the Scotland Office has run a competition for its Christmas card design. The children were invited to submit artwork, in any medium, that captured the essence of Christmas and the spirit of peace and goodwill.

The competition was open to children aged 5-16 who attend the Ukrainian Community Centre. They were encouraged to incorporate elements of both their Ukrainian heritage and their new Scottish home in their festive designs.

The judging panel included Mr Murray and representatives from AUGB Edinburgh. Electronic versions of the card with the winning design will be sent by Mr Murray to organisations and stakeholders across Scotland.

Amelia received a congratulatory letter and certificate from the Secretary of State, and her original artwork will be framed and displayed in the Scotland Office.

The Edinburgh branch of AUGB was founded in 1947 and has provided a social and cultural place to meet for the Ukrainian diaspora. The Ukrainian community centre in Edinburgh provides a vital community hub, offering everything from language classes to cultural activities and support services.