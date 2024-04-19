Edinburgh cinema: rare chance to see Danny Boyle classics from Trainspotting to 28 Days Later for just £5
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edinburgh’s Cineworld will celebrate the work of renowned film director Danny Boyle next month - showcasing some of his best works for a limited time.
From May 7 to 28, visitors to Cineworld at Fountain Park will have the rare chance to watch films including Trainspotting and 28 Days Later on the big screen. Tickets are now on sale for just £5. For more information and to book tickets you can visit the Cineworld website.
Exclusive to Cineworld, the cinema’s Danny Boyle season will include Sunshine, Sahallow Grave, 28 Days Later and a special 4K restoration of Trainspotting.
Stuart Crane, vice president of Film Cineworld Group said: "Danny Boyle is undeniably one of Britain’s greatest directors, and we're thrilled to bring back a selection of his most memorable titles to the big screen for only £5.
“Whether you're eager to relive the mesmerizing sci-fi journey of Sunshine, experiencing the adrenaline-pumping thrills of 28 Days Later for the first time, or indulging in the visually stunning 4K restoration of Trainspotting, there's a cinematic delight for every taste in this tribute to Danny Boyle."
Screenings for the Danny Boyle Season at Cimeworld on Dundee Street, Edinburgh, are as follows:
- May 7: Sunshine - Futuristic sci-fi thriller penned by Alex Garland returns to the big screen starring Cilian Murphy and Chris Evans
- May 14: Shallow Grave - Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Boyle’s dark comic debut feature featuring Ewan McGregor and Christopher Eccleston
- May 21: 28 Days Later - The legendary British zombie movie returns to the big screen. Take in the deserted streets of London and the journey into the unknown
- May 28: Trainspotting - Choose Life. Choose Trainspotting as the iconic gritty cult classic gets a 4K Restoration and will be screened nationwide on May 28th
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.