Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh’s Cineworld will celebrate the work of renowned film director Danny Boyle next month - showcasing some of his best works for a limited time.

From May 7 to 28, visitors to Cineworld at Fountain Park will have the rare chance to watch films including Trainspotting and 28 Days Later on the big screen. Tickets are now on sale for just £5. For more information and to book tickets you can visit the Cineworld website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Danny Boyle Season at Edinburgh's Cineworld in Fountain Park kicks off next month

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exclusive to Cineworld, the cinema’s Danny Boyle season will include Sunshine, Sahallow Grave, 28 Days Later and a special 4K restoration of Trainspotting.

Stuart Crane, vice president of Film Cineworld Group said: "Danny Boyle is undeniably one of Britain’s greatest directors, and we're thrilled to bring back a selection of his most memorable titles to the big screen for only £5.

“Whether you're eager to relive the mesmerizing sci-fi journey of Sunshine, experiencing the adrenaline-pumping thrills of 28 Days Later for the first time, or indulging in the visually stunning 4K restoration of Trainspotting, there's a cinematic delight for every taste in this tribute to Danny Boyle."

Screenings for the Danny Boyle Season at Cimeworld on Dundee Street, Edinburgh, are as follows:

May 7: Sunshine - Futuristic sci-fi thriller penned by Alex Garland returns to the big screen starring Cilian Murphy and Chris Evans

May 14: Shallow Grave - Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Boyle’s dark comic debut feature featuring Ewan McGregor and Christopher Eccleston