The Edinburgh Cineworld branch, as well as a number of cinemas in Scotland, are at risk of closure following the Cineworld chain falling into administration last autumn. Cineworld has updated customers, revealing there are a number of buyers but none are willing to pay for the whole business, which is currently £5billion in debt.

If Cineworld fails to secure a buyer then 129 cinemas across the UK and Ireland face closure, handing a devastating blow to city centres and towns. Cineworld employs around 28,000 workers globally who could lose their jobs should a buyer not be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cineworld has spoken of hopes to recover from bankruptcy protection before the midway point of 2023, and is still fully operational. However, the future of the popular chain remains uncertain for the time being.

A spokesperson for Cineworld said: "The company has now received non-binding proposals from a number of potential transaction counterparties for some or all of the group’s business.

"The company is reviewing such proposals in conjunction with its advisers and key stakeholders and, whilst no decision has been made as to whether to pursue a sale transaction, and the terms of any such transaction remain uncertain, based on the proposals received to date, it is not expected that any sale transaction will provide any recovery for the holders of the company’s equity interests."

So, how will this news affect Edinburgh? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which Edinburgh cinemas are at risk of closure?

Edinburgh is home to one Cineworld which is located in Fountain Park, 130/3 Dundee St, Edinburgh EH11 1AF. The cinema sees people travel from all over the east coast to catch the latest blockbuster movies.

Full list of 129 Cineworld cinemas at risk of closure

Cineworld operates 103 cinemas under the Cineworld brand across the UK and the Republic of Ireland and a further 26 under Picturehouse brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cineworld cinemas at risk of closure