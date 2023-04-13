Edinburgh City Bypass crash: Lorry and car collide on busy A720 at Sheriffhall Roundabout causing tailbacks
Traffic queuing following crash on Edinburgh City Bypass
A lorry and a car collided on a busy Edinburgh road during rush-hour.
The crash took place on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass at the Sheriffhall Roundabout, at around 9.30am on Thursday, April 13. The road was partially blocked in both directions by the two vehicles, however, all lanes have now been cleared. Traffic is still queuing in the area following the crash, according to the AA route planner,
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.