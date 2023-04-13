News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
19 minutes ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
1 hour ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
3 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
3 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’
3 hours ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS

Edinburgh City Bypass crash: Lorry and car collide on busy A720 at Sheriffhall Roundabout causing tailbacks

Traffic queuing following crash on Edinburgh City Bypass

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST

A lorry and a car collided on a busy Edinburgh road during rush-hour.

The crash took place on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass at the Sheriffhall Roundabout, at around 9.30am on Thursday, April 13. The road was partially blocked in both directions by the two vehicles, however, all lanes have now been cleared. Traffic is still queuing in the area following the crash, according to the AA route planner,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Traffic queuing on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass after collision involving lorry and car.Traffic queuing on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass after collision involving lorry and car.
Traffic queuing on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass after collision involving lorry and car.