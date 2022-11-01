The A720 has been partially closed following the incident, causing tailbacks all the way to the M8. Police were called to the two-vehicle collision on the Edinburgh City Bypass A720 near Hermiston Gait shortly before 9.30am. One driver, a woman, was rushed to hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Lane one has been closed eastbound as a result of the crash. Traffic is queuing back to junction two of the M8 eastbound, with drivers facing journey times of around 30 minutes.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.25am on Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, to a report of a two car crash on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass at the Baberton junction, eastbound. One of the drivers, a woman, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance for treatment.”