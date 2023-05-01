News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
2 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
2 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
3 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
5 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
22 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Edinburgh City Bypass: Heavy traffic and delays on A720 at Baberton after lorry breakdown

Edinburgh City Bypass partially restricted after incident partially blocks A720

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 1st May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 12:12 BST

A broken-down HGV is affecting traffic on a busy Edinburgh road on Monday morning.

The A720 Edinburgh City Bypass is partially restricted westbound between Baberton and Calder, according to traffic reports. The broken-down lorry was reported at around 10.15am this morning, on Monday, May 1. Traffic is currently queuing on the carriageway. Drivers have been urged to “take care” on the approach by Traffic Scotland. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.25am on Monday 1 May, police received a report that a HGV vehicle had broken down on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass near Baberton. Arrangements to remove the lorry are ongoing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

.

Traffic is queuing on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass after a break-down.Traffic is queuing on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass after a break-down.
Traffic is queuing on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass after a break-down.
Related topics:Edinburgh City BypassHGVTrafficDrivers