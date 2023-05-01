The A720 Edinburgh City Bypass is partially restricted westbound between Baberton and Calder, according to traffic reports. The broken-down lorry was reported at around 10.15am this morning, on Monday, May 1. Traffic is currently queuing on the carriageway. Drivers have been urged to “take care” on the approach by Traffic Scotland. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.25am on Monday 1 May, police received a report that a HGV vehicle had broken down on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass near Baberton. Arrangements to remove the lorry are ongoing.”