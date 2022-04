Police were made aware of the crash, which took place on the A720 westbound near Straiton, shortly after 8.15am on Thursday, April 28.

Emergency services attended the scene and one man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Westbound lane was blocked for around an hour as a result of the collision, but all lanes are now running.