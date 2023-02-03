Edinburgh City Bypass traffic: A720 collision causing delays for rush-hour drivers at Baberton junction
A crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass is affecting traffic near Baberton.
Drivers are facing delays after the rush-hour collision.
The crash occurred on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass at Baberton, shortly before 8am on Friday, February 8. All lanes are now running, but traffic is running slow. According to the AA, motorists travelling in this direction should expect ‘severe’ delays of around 20 to 30 minutes .
It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured. Police Scotland has been approached for comment.